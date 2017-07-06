FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Isoray receives FDA response to application for Gammatile
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
July 6, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Isoray receives FDA response to application for Gammatile

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Isoray Inc

* Isoray receives FDA response to 510(k) application for Gammatile

* Has received a response from FDA regarding company's pending application for Gammatile radiation therapy system

* FDA indicated need for co, co-applicant, to submit additional data within next 180 days as condition of securing clearance for novel Gammatile device

* As a result of FDA's response, pending ntap application, which requires an FDA cleared product, will be resubmitted in fall of 2017

* Completion of additional testing anticipated by end of 2017, project potential 510(k) clearance of Gammatil product in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

