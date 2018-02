BRIEF-Isra Vision Announces Stock Split And Higher Dividend

Feb 13 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG:

* ISRA ANNOUNCES STOCK SPLIT AND HIGHER DIVIDEND - FURTHER ACQUISITIONS TARGETED

* ‍PROPOSING A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.59 PER CURRENT SHARE​

* IS PLANNING LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍WILL BE PROPOSING A STOCK SPLIT AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MARCH 28, 2018​

* ‍FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE, EACH SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE FOUR MORE ISRA SHARES AT NO CHARGE​

* ‍FOR EVERY SHARE HELD BEFORE SPLIT, SHAREHOLDERS WILL THUS OWN FIVE SHARES AFTER SPLIT​