Nov 9 (Reuters) - Isramco Inc

* Isramco - ‍on Nov 3, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee of Board nominated Edy Francis to serve as CFO

* Isramco Inc says ‍on Nov 3, Board unanimously approved Edy Francis and Haim Tsuff to serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers of co