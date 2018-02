Feb 8 (Reuters) - Istyle Inc

* Says it will set up a Thailand-based JV with its unit istyle Global (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Prime Retail Company Limited, on Feb. 28

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 100 million baht(about 347 million yen)

* Says it will hold 45 percent stake in the JV

