July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei

* Isuzu Motors' operating profit is seen climbing 3.8 percent to 152 billion Yen on sales growth of 1.9 percent to 1.99 trillion Yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely edged up for the quarter ended June, at around 38 billion Yen - Nikkei