Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italeaf Spa:

* ‍TERNIENERGIA SIGNED ALL DEEDS RELATING TO SALE OF TWO ENERGY EFFICIENCY INTERVENTIONS TO GENERA SPA

* REG-ITALEAF: SOLD BY TERNIENERGIA TWO ENERGY EFFICIENCY INTERVENTIONS TO FOSTER THE STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING

* SALE PRICE OF FIRST INTERVENTION AMOUNTS TO EURO 480,000, AND WILL BE CASH-SETTLED BY CURRENT MONTH OF JANUARY

* ‍SECOND DEED OF SALE PROVIDES FOR A PRICE OF EURO 1.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)