Oct 13 (Reuters) - ITALIAN WINE BRANDS SPA

* SAYS FIRST THREE QUARTERS CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 104.5 MILLION, UP 5.6% YEAR/YEAR

* VOLUME GROWTH WAS ACCOMPLISHED ON FOREIGN MARKETS, WHICH CONTRIBUTED TO ABOUT 75% OF GROUP SALES IN 9 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)