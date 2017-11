Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd

* FOR 19 WEEKS FROM 1 JULY TO 10 NOVEMBER 2017 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER FOR REVIEW PERIOD WAS R2.8 BILLION​

* FOR 19 WEEKS ‍TO NOV 10, LIKE-ON-LIKE RETAIL STORE TURNOVER DECLINED BY 5.4% WITH AVERAGE SELLING PRICE DEFLATION ESTIMATED AT 1%​

* ‍BY END OF NOVEMBER 2017, GROUP PLANS TO HAVE OPENED A TOTAL OF 11 TOPT STORES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: