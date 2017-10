BRIEF-Italtile ‍to raise up to 1.59 bln rand by way of rights offer​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ITALTILE LTD:

* ‍TO RAISE UP TO R1.59 BILLION BY WAY OF A PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER​

* ‍WILL OFFER TOTAL OF 260.5 MILLION NEW SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF R11.57 PER RIGHTS OFFER SHARE IN RATIO OF 22 RIGHTS OFFER SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES​

* ‍RIGHTS OFFER WILL BE PARTIALLY UNDERWRITTEN BY DZANA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY AND AKA CAPITAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD