BRIEF-Italy's Carige picks Chenavari for Creditis unit sale

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige says:

* IT HAS PICKED CHENAVARI INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF ITS CREDITIS UNIT

* CHENAVARI INVESTMENT MANAGERS SIGNED FIRST ALLOCATION COMMITMENT WITH EQUITA SIM FOR UP TO 40 MILLION EUROS

* IT EXPECTS TO FINALISE CREDITIS SALE BY DEC. 6

* IT HAS AGREED TO SELL 1.2 BILLION EURO BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO AND DEBT SERVICING PLATFORM TO ITALY‘S CREDITO FONDIARIO

* BONDHOLDERS GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO VITA, UNIPOL SAI TO SUBSCRIBE TO CAPITAL INCREASE FOR A TOTAL OF 45 MILLION EUROS