Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli says:

* 2017 PRELIMINARY REVENUES AT 503.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 502 MILLION EUROS

* 2017 REVENUES UP 10.4 PERCENT AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* 2017 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 4.4 PERCENT

* EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 2018 SALES, PROFITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)