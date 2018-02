Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Exor says:

* ISSUED 200 MILLION EUROS IN NON-CONVERTIBLE NOTES THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO REFINANCE SHORT-TERM DEBT

* ITALY'S EXOR SAYS NON-CONVERTIBLE NOTES HAVE ISSUE PRICE OF 98.183 PERCENT AND A FIXED ANNUAL COUPON OF 3.125 PERCENT WITH MATURITY ON FEB. 15, 2038