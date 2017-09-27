BRIEF-Italy's Gruppo Coin nets 183 mln euros selling 12.3 pct of OVS

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Gruppo Coin says:

* Placed 12.3 percent of retailer OVS through an accelerated bookbuilding at 6.53 euros per share

* Reaped 183 million euros from OVS placement

* Stake falls to 17.8 percent from 30.17 percent

* Has agreed not to dispose of any further OVS shares for a period of 90 days after the settlement of the accelerated bookbuilding

* Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner, Rothschild and Latham & Watkins acted, respectively, as financial and legal advisers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)