Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s private broadcaster Mediaset:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE PIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI SAYS WINNING TV RIGHTS FOR 2018 WORLD CUP DESTINED TO BOOST REVENUES BOTH IN ITALY AND SPAIN

* CEO SAYS OVERALL COST OF INVESTMENT FOR 2018 WORLD CUP IS AROUND 40-45 MILLION EUROS, INCLUDING COST OF TV RIGHTS AND THOSE LINKED TO RESCHEDULING PROGRAMMES

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ADVERTISING UNIT PUBLITALIA STEFANO SALA SAYS GROUP ADVERTISING SALES IN ITALY WILL BE POSITIVE AT THE END OF THE YEAR

* SALA SAYS GROUP WILL GO ABOVE ITS 2020 ADVERTISING MARKET SHARE TARGET OF 39 PERCENT ALREADY IN 2018.