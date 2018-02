Feb 26 (Reuters) - ITALY‘S MONCLER:

* SAYS FY REVENUES 1.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 1.183 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 411.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 397.4 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS FY NET PROFIT 249.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF 243.8 MILLION EUROS

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER SHARE

* SAYS COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 14 PERCENT IN 2017

* FORECASTS A SCENARIO OF FURTHER GROWTH IN 2018