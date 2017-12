BRIEF-Italy's Moncler sees 2015-17 Patent box tax benefits at 34 mln euros

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler says :

* HAS SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH ITALIAN TAX AGENCY TO BENEFIT FROM PATENT BOX FISCAL BENEFITS

* ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT FOR THREE YEAR PERIOD 2015-2017 WILL BE AROUND 34 MILLION EUROS, WILL BE FULLY REFLECTED IN 2017 RESULTS

* 2018 AND 2019 TAX BENEFIT WILL BE QUANTIFIED AND DISCLOSED IN RESPECTIVE ANNUAL STATEMENTS

* HAS REACHED TAX SETTLEMENT REGARDING TRANSACTIONS WITH FOREIGN AFFILIATES, WHICH WILL HAVE NET IMPACT OF 14.5 MILLION EUROS ON 2017 RESULTS

* AS A RESULTS OF TWO DEALS WITH TAX AGENCY GROUP'S TAX RATE FOR 2017 WILL BE 26 PERCENT VERSUS 33 PERCENT IN 2016