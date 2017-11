Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says

* 83.5 percent of total shares from upper tier II 2008-2018 subordinated bond conversion have been tendered in offer - provisional results

* senior debt to be issued to service the offering is equal to 1.66 bln euros

* provisional pro rata allocation ratio 92.3 percent

* exchange date of offering will be Nov. 24