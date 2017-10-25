BRIEF-Italy's Sole 24 Ore to launch cash call Oct 30, 34.82 pct discount

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s top financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore says:

* rights issue of 49.98 million euros to start on Oct. 30

* shares offered at 34.82 percent discount to theoretical ex-right price (TERP)

* issue to offer four new shares for every one share owned at a subscription price of 0.961 euros per share

* issue expected to be wrapped up before end of November

* guarantee contract signed with lenders Banca IMI and Banca Akros to buy the shares not taken up in the issue up to a maximum of 20 million euros.

* banks can opt out if main shareholder Confindustria does not stick to commitment to underwrite 30 million euros