BRIEF-Itau Unibanco CEO Candido Bracher does not predict big acquisitions in 2018

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding Sa:

* ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS INDIVIDUALS AND SMALL COMPANIES WILL LEAD CREDIT GROWTH IN 2018

* ITAU UNIBANCO CEO BRACHER DOES NOT EXPECT TO DEPLOY MUCH CAPITAL IN ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR

* ITAU UNIBANCO CEO BRACHER SAYS GOAL IS TO RAISE EFFICIENCY IN EX-BRAZIL LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES OPERATIONS

* ITAU CEO BRACHER SAYS CORPBANCA IS HAVING WORSE PERFORMANCE THAN EXPECTED

* ITAU CEO BRACHER EXPECTS CORPBANCA TO REACH PROFITABILITY LEVELS OF CHILEAN AND COLOMBIAN RIVALS

* ITAU CEO BRACHER EXPECTS BRAZILIAN CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE STRONGER IN 2018 FIRST HALF

* ITAU CEO BRACHER EXPECTS BRAZILIAN ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE TO DECIDE ON XP BROKERAGE DEAL SOON

* ITAU UNIBANCO CFO CAIO IBRAHIM SAYS BANK IS CONSIDERING SELLING BONDS OVERSEAS

* ITAU UNIBANCO CEO BRACHER EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE FORMER BRAZILIAN RETAIL UNIT OF CITIGROUP BY JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)