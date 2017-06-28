FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-ITC Properties' unit to buy 45.8% of Paul Y. Engineering Group
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 28, 2017 / 1:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-ITC Properties' unit to buy 45.8% of Paul Y. Engineering Group

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - ITC Properties Group Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of A 45.76 pct Interest In Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited

* Deal for consideration of HK$265.2 million

* Precious Year, The 13 (BVI) as vendor, and The 13 as vendor's guarantor entered into acquisition agreement

* ‍Precious Year Ltd has agreed to purchase 45.76 pct of entire issued share capital of PYE​

* Tycoon Bliss entered Tycoon Agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to purchase about 6 pct of of PYE at a consideration of HK$34.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.