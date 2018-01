Jan 25 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc:

* TO ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD LAST AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE FROM 12 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍NEIL ENGLAND, WHO HAS BEEN SERVING AS CHAIRMAN, WILL RETURN TO HIS ROLE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ONCE RICHARD JOINS GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)