Jan 9 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc:

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP - DECEMBER 2017 U.S. TRADING VOLUME WAS 2.7 BILLION SHARES COMPARED TO 2.9 BILLION SHARES IN NOVEMBER 2017

* ITG RELEASES DECEMBER 2017 U.S. TRADING VOLUMES AND PROVIDES INTERNATIONAL TRADING COMMISSION UPDATE

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP - DECEMBER 2017 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV) WAS 133 MILLION SHARES, COMPARED TO ADV OF 137 MILLION SHARES IN NOVEMBER 2017