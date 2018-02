Feb 27 (Reuters) - ITHMAAR HOLDING:

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $84.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME $230.6 MILLION VERSUS $262.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD DECIDES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2FzzHLD) Further company coverage: