Aug 4 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to acquire 6.2 million shares (about 7.2 percent voting power) of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2018

* Says it will raise stake in Fuji Oil Holdings to 33.4 percent after this acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jmd4ii

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)