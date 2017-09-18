FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks
Sections
Featured
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Itron Inc

* Itron to acquire Silver Spring Networks to accelerate smart grid and smart city innovation and growth

* Itron Inc - deal for ‍$16.25 per share​

* Itron Inc - deal ‍accretive to non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA in 2019​

* Itron Inc - deal for ‍approximately $830 million​

* Itron Inc - ‍transaction is valued at approximately $830 million​

* Itron Inc - ‍anticipates approximately $50 million in annualized cost synergies to be substantially realized within three years of completing deal​

* Itron Inc - plans to finance transaction using a combination of cash and approximately $750 million in incremental new debt

* Itron Inc - fully committed financing for deal has been provided by Wells Fargo

* Itron Inc - deal value of about $830 million is net of $118 million of silver spring’s cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.