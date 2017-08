July 7 (Reuters) - Itus Corp

* Itus appoints Dr. Amit Kumar as new CEO and announces management changes

* Itus Corp says Amit Kumar replaces Robert Berman, who has resigned as president, CEO and as a director

* Itus Corp says in addition, Mike Catelani, Itus' CFO, has been promoted to chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: