FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Itus enters into 2-year collaboration agreement
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 22, 2017 / 10:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Itus enters into 2-year collaboration agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Itus Corp:

* Itus Corp - ‍on Nov 17, co, through unit entered into a 2 -year collaboration agreement with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center And Research Institute​

* Itus - ‍ deal to advance toward human clinical testing car-t technology licensed by unit from Wistar Institute aimed initially at treating ovarian cancer​

* Itus Corp says unit of co to pay Moffitt $1.16 million over two years for its efforts in collaboration - SEC filing

* Itus Corp - unit to work with researchers at Moffitt to complete studies necessary to submit an IND application for technology with U.S. FDA​

* Itus Corp - ‍first payment from unit to Moffitt to be paid upon execution of agreement, and subsequent installments to be paid periodically thereafter​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Bej2dM) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.