Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* ‍AWARE OF RECENT MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING POSSIBLE CHANGES TO MINING CODE IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO​

* ‍IVANHOE NOTES THAT THERE HAVE BEEN NO CHANGES IMPLEMENTED INTO LAW;PLANS TO ISSUE A FURTHER STATEMENT IN NEAR FUTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: