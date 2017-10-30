FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines rebuilds railway spur line in Congo
October 30, 2017 / 12:11 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines rebuilds railway spur line in Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe mines reaches agreement to rebuild a railway spur line to support a new era of operation at the Kipushi zinc-copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo

* To rebuild 34 kilometres of track to connect Kipushi mine with DRC National Railway at Munama, south of mining capital of Lubumbash​

* ‍kipushi-Munama spur line will be rebuilt under terms of a MoU signed by Ivanhoe Mines and DRC’s state-owned railway company​

* Construction on Kipushi-Munama spur line could start in late 2018; Ivanhoe will finance rebuilding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

