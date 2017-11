Nov 7 (Reuters) - Izea Inc:

* Izea reports all-time record revenue of $8.2 million in Q3

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $8.2 million

* Izea Inc - ‍company expects annual revenue in 2017 will be approximately $29-$30 million​