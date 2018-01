Jan 30 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J. ALEXANDER’S ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC - ‍SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN ADJOURNED FOR TWO DAYS​

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC - ‍SHAREHOLDER MEETING IS EXPECTED TO RECONVENE ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: