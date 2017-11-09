FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J. Alexander's Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-J. Alexander's Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 sales rose 4.7 percent to $53.88 million

* J Alexanders Holdings - ‍for J. Alexander‘s/Grill Restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per restaurant were $107,000, up 1.4% from q3 2016​

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - ‍ Anticipates that adjusted ebitda for full year 2017 will approximate lower end of targeted guidance​

* J Alexanders Holdings - ‍For Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill Restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales increased 3.7% to $67,300

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees ‍2017 same store sales at stoney river steakhouse and grill up 2.0% - 3.0%​

* J Alexanders Holdings sees ‍2017 guidance for CAPEX and consolidated revenue and same store sales for J. Alexander‘s/Grills Restaurants unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.