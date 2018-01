BRIEF-J. Alexander’s Major Shareholders Support Acquisition of 99 Restaurants

Jan 23 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC - EMINENCE CAPITAL, OWNS ABOUT 8.8 PERCENT OF J. ALEXANDER‘S OUTSTANDING SHARES

* J. ALEXANDER’S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT ACQUISITION OF 99 RESTAURANTS

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS INC - COMPANY RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION ON WHITE PROXY CARD

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS - SPOKESMAN AT EMINENCE CAPITAL INDICATED TO CO THAT IT SUPPORTS DEAL OF 99 RESTAURANTS & INTENDS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED DEAL