March 7 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J. ALEXANDER’S HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* QTRLY NET SALES WERE $61.3 MILLION AN INCREASE OF 7%

* SEES 2018 SAME STORE SALES INCREASE FOR J. ALEXANDER’S/GRILLS 2.0% - 3.0%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $26.6 MILLION ‐ $27.6 MILLION

* FOR J. ALEXANDER’S/GRILL RESTAURANTS, AVERAGE WEEKLY SAME STORE SALES PER RESTAURANT INCREASE OF 2.3% FOR QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: