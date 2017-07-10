FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer
July 10, 2017 / 9:03 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* J C Penney announces departure of chief financial officer

* J C Penney Company - Edward record has informed company of intention to step down from his position as executive vice president, chief financial officer

* J C Penney Company Inc - ‍andrew Drexler will assume position of interim chief financial officer along with his current duties​

* J C Penney company - record will remain with co in an advisory capacity until aug. 7 to assist with transition while search for replacement is conducted

* J C Penney company inc - "continue to expect to report significantly improved top-line results this quarter versus q1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

