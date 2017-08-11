BRIEF-J C Penney Co reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09

Aug 11 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* Jcpenney reports a 1.5 percent increase in total net sales for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J C Penney Company Inc - reaffirming our EPS guidance for year,

* Qtrly ‍comparable sales declined 1.3 % for Q2​

* J c penney company inc - ‍inventory at end of Q2 2017 was $2.8 billion, a decrease of 6.8 % compared to end of Q2 last year​

* J C Penney Company Inc - during Q2, liquidated inventory in 127 of closing stores which had a negative impact on gross margin and EPS

* J C Penney Company Inc - "we are off to a strong start in august for all-important back to school season"

* J C Penney Company Inc - FY 2017 ‍comparable store sales: expected to be -1 % to +1 %​

* J C Penney Company Inc - FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share(1): expected to be $0.40 to $0.65​

* Fy earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J C Penney - ‍while broader retail remains challenged, are encouraged by improvement in total apparel business, including acceleration in kids' apparel​