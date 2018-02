BRIEF-J C Penney Says Will Close Milwaukee Distribution, Customer Care Center Beginning This Summer‍​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* SAYS WILL BE CLOSING ITS MILWAUKEE DISTRIBUTION AND CUSTOMER CARE CENTER BEGINNING THIS SUMMER‍​

* SAYS SAYS ABOUT 670 ASSOCIATES ARE IMPACTED BY THE CLOSURE OF MILWAUKEE FACILITY‍​

* SAYS DISTRIBUTION CENTER PORTION OF MILWAUKEE FACILITY WILL CEASE OPERATIONS ON JULY 1, AND CUSTOMER CARE CENTER WILL CLOSE ON SEPT 1

* SAYS PLAN TO TRANSFER CUSTOMER CARE ACTIVITIES IN MILWAUKEE TO CO‘S LENEXA CENTER

* SAYS SUPPLY CHAIN NETWORK “OVERSIZED” RELATIVE TO NATIONAL STORE FOOTPRINT, CAN BE OPTIMIZED BY TRANSFERRING OPERATIONS TO FACILITIES IN LENEXA, COLUMBUS Further company coverage: