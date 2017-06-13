FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-J Crew says Chinos Holdings and certain subsidiaries, affiliates enter into restructuring support agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-J Crew says Chinos Holdings and certain subsidiaries, affiliates enter into restructuring support agreement

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - J Crew Group Inc:

* J Crew Group Inc -on June 12, Chinos Holdings and certain of subsidiaries and affiliates entered into an restructuring support agreement

* J Crew Group - agreement contemplates J.Crew parties conducting series of interrelated liability management deals involving PIK notes, term loan facility

* J Crew Group -restructuring support agreement relating to series of significant liability management transactions with certain holders of outstanding PIK notes

* J Crew Group - pursuant to deals J.Crew parties, will seek to up to $190 million aggregate liquidation preference of new preference shares issued by parent Source text: (bit.ly/2siWabd) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.