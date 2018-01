Jan 29 (Reuters) - J & J Snack Foods Corp:

* J & J SNACK FOODS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.93

* Q1 SALES $265.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $257.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* J & J SNACK FOODS - QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS IMPACTED BY A $1.2 MILLION, OR $.06/SHARE, PROVISION FOR ONE-TIME REPATRIATION TAX REQUIRED UNDER NEW TAX LAW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: