BRIEF-JA Solar provides details of fire accident at Yangzhou cell production facility

July 13 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:
* JA Solar provides details of a fire accident at its cell production facility in Yangzhou
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - fire broke out at around 1:32 am Beijing time on July 13, 2017 at FAB 7 of JA Solar's cell facility in Yangzhou
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - fire was completely put out by firefighters at around 6:00 am and there were no casualties or injuries in incident
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - equipment being affected were old production lines installed in 2009 and had been scheduled for replacement within one year
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - company expects interruption of cell production to be minimum
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - incident impacted approximately 6% of company's total cell production capacity
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - cause of fire at Yangzhou facility remains under investigation