FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JA Solar Q3 shr $0.03
Sections
Featured
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
REUTERS SUMMIT
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Zimbabwe
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 15, 2017 / 12:42 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-JA Solar Q3 shr $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA Solar announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 4.3 billion

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly ‍shr $0.03 ​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,600 to 1,800 mw​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says “‍seeing some uncertainties around ongoing trade cases in U.S. and India​”

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd qtrly ‍total shipments were 1,640.9 mw, within guidance range of 1,600 to 1,700 mw​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍uncertainties around ongoing trade cases in U.S. and India could impact global solar demand in mid-term​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly ‍earnings per diluted ads were RMB 0.89 or $0.13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.