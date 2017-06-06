BRIEF-JA Solar says received non-binding proposal to acquire co for $6.80 in cash per american depositary share

June 6 (Reuters) - Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA Solar announces receipt of revised non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* JA Solar Holdings - special committee of board intends to evaluate revised proposal with assistance of financial, legal advisors

* JA Solar Holdings co ltd - board has received revised non-binding proposal letter from baofang jin, and jinglong group co., ltd.,

* JA Solar Holdings co - board received non-binding proposal to acquire all ordinary shares of co for us$6.80 in cash per american depositary share

* JA Solar Holdings co ltd - non-binding proposal is for acquiring the shares of co not owned by baofang jin, jinglong group or their affiliates