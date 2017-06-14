FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Jabil Inc reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14
June 14, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jabil Inc reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc:

* Sees Q4 2017 net revenue $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion

* Jabil posts third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.4 billion

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forecast suggests growth in both DMS and EMS in fiscal 2018 will result in core EPS in neighborhood of $2.60

* Remain committed to complete our two-year capital return framework plan, achieve $3.00 per share in core EPS in fiscal 2019

* Sees fourth fiscal year 2017 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.48 per diluted share

* "‍Forecast suggests growth in both DMS and EMS in fiscal 2018 will result in core EPS in neighborhood of $2.60​"

* Sees fiscal year 2017 Q4 net revenue $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion

* Qtrly core diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP) was $0.31

* Sees fiscal year 2017 Q4 core diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP) $0.50 to $0.74 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $4.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

