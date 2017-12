BRIEF-Jabil Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.35

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc:

* JABIL POSTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $5.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.5 BILLION

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* SEES Q2 NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $4.75 BILLION TO $5.05 BILLION

* SEES Q2 CORE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) $0.50 TO $0.74

* SEES Q2 2018 CORE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) $0.50 TO $0.74 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SAYS ANTICIPATES GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR, RESULTING IN CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.60 FOR 2018

* SEES Q2 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 TO $0.57

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $4.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $4.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S