BRIEF-Jack In The Box To Sell Qdoba Restaurant Corp $305 Million

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc:

* JACK IN THE BOX INC. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL QDOBA RESTAURANT CORPORATION

* JACK IN THE BOX INC. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL QDOBA RESTAURANT CORPORATION

* JACK IN THE BOX INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $305 MILLION IN CASH

* JACK IN THE BOX INC - EXPECTS TO USE NET CASH PROCEEDS AFTER TAX AND TRANSACTION COSTS TO RETIRE OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS TERM LOAN

* JACK IN THE BOX INC - ‍AGREEMENT TO SELL QDOBA RESTAURANT CORPORATION TO CERTAIN FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: