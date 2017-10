Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jackspeed Corporation Ltd

* ‍HY profit attributable to owners of parent, net of tax S$2.6 million, up 60.7 percent ​

* HY revenue S$29.1 million versus S$38.1 mln‍​

* Declared ‍interim dividend of 0.5 cent per ordinary share​