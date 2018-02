Feb 7 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* . REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* BACKLOG OF $26.2 BILLION AT END OF Q1 2018

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $3.85 TO $4.25 INCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $2.8 BILLION VERSUS $2.6 BILLION​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $2.56 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INCREASE IN 2018 ADJUSTED. EPS OUTLOOK IS DRIVEN BY BENEFITS OF RECENT CHANGE IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: