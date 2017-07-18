FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group secures major rail project in Malaysia

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc-

* Jacobs secures major rail project in Malaysia

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - SSP line, second mass rapid transit line to be developed, has estimated construction cost of approximately $7.6 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - will work with china communications and construction company, george kent jv , which was awarded about $234 million contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group- awarded role of lead trackwork design consultant for klang valley mass rapid transit sungai buloh-serdang-putrajaya line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.