BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to acquire CH2M Hill
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to acquire CH2M Hill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Jacobs to acquire CH2M to create premier $15 billion global solutions provider

* Jacobs to acquire CH2M to create premier $15 billion global solutions provider

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value (EV) of approximately $3.27 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍$150 million in annual cost synergies expected from deal​

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - deal for $2.85 billion to be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Jacobs common stock

* Jacobs Engineering Group - deal expected to be 25% accretive to Jacobs’ adjusted cash earnings per share

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - deal is 15% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year post-close

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - transaction includes approximately $416 million of CH2M net debt.

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says Jacobs expects to finance $2.4 billion cash required for transaction through a combination of cash on hand

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍ch2m’s stockholders will have option to elect to receive $88.08 in cash, 1.6693 shares of Jacobs common stock​

* Jacobs engineering group inc says deal to be unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Jacobs engineering group inc says also expects to finance transaction with borrowings under co’s existing revolving credit facility

* Jacobs engineering group inc - Ch2m’‍s stockholders can also elect to receive mix of $52.85 in cash and 0.6677 shares of Jacobs common stock​

* Jacobs engineering -also expects to finance transaction with $1.2 billion of new committed 3-year term debt arranged by BNP Paribas & Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Jacobs engineering group - following close of deal, ch2m stockholders will own 15% of Jacobs shares on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

