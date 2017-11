Nov 22 (Reuters) - Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd :

* ‍Interim dividend HK0.9 cent per ordinary share​

* ‍HY profit attributable HK$80.3 million , up 40.6 pct​

* HY ‍revenue amounted to about HK$743.0 million, up about 29.1 pct​